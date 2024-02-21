March is Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month. Every day, 11 Canadians are diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a little-known and as-of-yet incurable blood cancer, and this number is rising. Myeloma is the second most common form of blood cancer in the world.

Brian Treadwell, a Lethbridge Myeloma Canada support group leader, says when people hear of myeloma, they think a skin disease. “It isn’t. It’s a blood disorder that affects the bone marrow. We all need skeletons and if we don’t have good bones, we really don’t have a good chance of survival.”

According to Treadwell, a lot of people these days have a hard time getting a family physician. “If they can get a referral to a hematologist, they’re the experts.”

Treadwell says he was diagnosed in 2021 and after researching online came across Myeloma Canada. “They were looking for a co-leader in Lethbridge. Through that, I got involved with the support group.”

“We’ve got roughly eight to 13 members. We meet as often as we can. It’s more of a social club, where we share stories about our lives with myeloma. It’s a great place to lean on each other.”

Alberta, Treadwell notes, is probably the best province to have access to myeloma drugs and research. “The University of Calgary has some of the foremost researchers in trying to develop cures for multiple myeloma.”

“The survival rate has increased from the point where it used to be once you were diagnosed you maybe had five years of life. Now, people are going 10, 15, 20 to 25 years after being diagnosed. The prognosis is getting better all the time,” says Treadwell. The best thing a person can do is arm themselves with information and get checked out by a doctor.

A flag raising ceremony will be held Mar. 1 in front of City Hall at 10 a.m. As well, City Hall will be illuminated in the evening to further draw attention to the disease.

For more information visit myeloma.ca.