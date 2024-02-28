Residents in Lethbridge County can apply for dust control on local roads.

According to Lethbridge County administration, applications from landowners and businesses looking to apply to have dust control on County-maintained roads adjacent to their property.

The dust suppression program is a cost-sharing initiative with the county and the applicant. This year the rate has seen a bump up to $6.50 per lineal metre between 100 to 200 metres and $13 for each additional metre.

Dust control applications need to be submitted by April 1st, forms are available online and are to be submitted to the Lethbridge administration office. Applicants will need to pay in full before the work will be done.