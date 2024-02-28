Lethbridge area wrestlers found themselves on top of the provincial standings during the Rural Wrestling Provincials in Stirling.

According to the Lethbridge Amateur Wrestling Association, local wrestlers won in all six classes and took 10 out of 12 top places for schools based outside of Calgary or Edmonton. Schools included in the banner wins are the Lethbridge Collegiate Institute for the girls and boys 4A Division, Raymond High School for the 1A/2A Division, Cardston High School for the boys 3A Division, and Stirling School for the boys 1A/2A division.

Along with the team wins 12 wrestlers from the Lethbridge area went onto the championships, with 11 qualifying for the ASAA Provincial Wrestling Championships in Edmonton at the beginning of March.