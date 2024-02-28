Crime Stoppers tips help supplement information received in any police detachment area. In Brocket, the Piikani RCMP has always had a partnership with Crime Stoppers.

“We are reaching out to encourage people to report crimes,” says Cpl. Russell Stepanick.

“Most people are fearful of retaliation or something against them, so Crime Stoppers is a way for people to anonymously report crimes to the police.”

Crime Stoppers resolves concerns by offering anonymity to people who provide information about crimes and paying rewards when the information supplied leads to an arrest.

According to Crime Stoppers, the program has enjoyed great success, boasting an average conviction rate of 95 per cent on cases solved by tips.

“Our Crime Stoppers tips has increased quite a bit,” adds Stepanick. “We’ve done some search warrants after receiving Crime Stoppers tips. It definitely helps with our investigations.”

Stepanick notes Crime Stoppers is not the only tool used for the detachment to arrest people. “It helps corroborate some of the information we already have for further investigations.”

“Our detachment truly does appreciate anyone who does reach out to us and provides tips of crimes within the area. We just want to thank people for making those anonymous tips to us.”

Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com or download the p3tips app on Google Play or Apple Store.