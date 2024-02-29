The City of Lethbridge is turning to the community for input when it comes to childcare needs in the city.

On March 5th the city is launching the childcare needs assessment survey to look at local childcare needs, along with “challenges and opportunities” the community is facing when it comes to increasing the number of childcare spaces in Lethbridge. The process will include a community survey and stakeholder workshop.

Findings from the engagement will be included in a needs assessment report with a list of recommendations that will be presented to city council in June.

According to the Province of Alberta, Lethbridge has 1,896 childcare spaces which are enough for roughly 25 per cent of kids in the city under the age of 6 years old. This is approximately 620 spaces short of the 33 per cent coverage that is “considered adequate childcare coverage” by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The community survey will open on March 5th and be available until April 2nd. More information can be found online.