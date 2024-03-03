A 21-year-old man is facing charges connected to an alleged incident where a gun was discharged in a Northside home.

According to Lethbridge Police on Friday, March 1st officers responded to reports of a domestic incident at a home on 13th Avenue North police say a gun all allegedly shot. The victim is said to have fled the home and reportedly called police from a neighbour’s house. While police were helping the victim, the 21-year-old is reported to have surrendered to police. Afterwards, police searched the home where they are said to have seized a shotgun, ammunition and other weapons.

The accused is facing attempted murder, uttering threats, mischief to property, two counts of assault with a weapon, and numerous firearms charges. He remains in police custody and awaiting a Judicial Interim Release Hearing. The accused name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.