In the wee hours this Sunday morning, southern Albertans will spring forward and lose an hour of sleep, thanks to the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. So, don’t forget to set clocks ahead one hour before bed, as the time changes at 2 a.m. The good news is more sunlight in the mornings, making the commute to work.

According to the “Farmers’ Almanac,” the idea behind moving the clocks twice a year is to take better advantage of the sun’s natural electricity or light. Ben Franklin is often credited for inventing the idea of Daylight Saving Time, says the Almanac. “Rather than changing the clocks, he simply advised us to change our schedules to better align with nature.”

Canada.ca says most of Saskatchewan uses Central Standard time all year round. “Areas around Lloydminster are in the Mountain Time zone and change at 2:00 a.m. local time, as in Alberta.”

The first Sunday in November is when Daylight Saving Time ends in most areas, says the

Almanac. “In 2024, we fall back one hour and return to Standard Time Nov. 3.”