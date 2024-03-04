The Milk River Health Centre emergency room is closed until tomorrow because of a lack of physician coverage. It closed on March 4 and is set to reopen at 8 a.m. on March 5.

“During the temporary closure, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents,” reads a news release from Alberta Health Services. “ AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

Emergency calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge and Raymond during the closure.