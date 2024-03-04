A 20-year-old Lethbridge man is facing a public mischief charge after reporting a fake crime that wasted significant police resources both locally and in Calgary.

“On March 2, at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a hostage-taking and kidnapping in progress. The male caller reported a friend had just phoned him and stated he had been kidnapped and was trapped in the back of a moving vehicle. The caller told dispatchers the kidnappers were armed with bear spray, knives and possibly a firearm,” says the Lethbridge Police Service.

After investigating, police found the alleged victim was safe in Calgary safe in Calgary.

“At approximately 11 p.m. the male caller, who fabricated the story, was subsequently located at his residence and arrested without incident,” police say.

Jacob Xander Brown faces one count of public mischief. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 8.

Police remind the public that making a false report to police is a criminal offence and subject to criminal charges.