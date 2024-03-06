Dressing up as your favourite superhero, pop culture icon or anime character is no longer “geeky,” as donning a cape, cowl and creating homemade gadgets has gone mainstream.

This past weekend, C3 Cosplay – Caring Character Cosplay, a not-for-profit volunteer cosplay group attended the Lethbridge Toy Show and Sale in costumes.

C3 Founder and Director Dave Huculiak started the group in 2014, three years after his five-month-old child passed away. Rather than sinking into a deep, dark depression, Huculiak thought about how he could try to negate some of the pain and sadness associated with the same situation others may be experiencing.

“I built a Batman costume. An exact replica from the Christian Bale Batman movies out at the time. I started going over and touching base with a hospital and got the OK to come and do some visits,” says Huculiak, who started recruiting volunteers at various comic cons and entertainment expos.

Part of the recruitment process was to talk with potential volunteers about their cosplay costumes and see if they would be interested in visiting kids in hospitals or at their homes to spread some cheer.

Since then, C3 has grown with members based across the province and in B.C. In 2023, the group expanded and started appearing at Cineplex theatres for movie promotions, as well as film promotions for Paramount Studios. Group members also try and attend community events to raise awareness about the organization.

“The more people we can recruit, the more character variety and options for people to be local,” says Huculiak.

Because group members fund themselves, finding volunteers residing in rural and urban areas makes it easier to attend more events and have a wider reach, while keeping a local focus.

“If we have somebody in Lethbridge, the rest of us don’t have to invest into a hotel, gas and meals,” notes Huculiak. “You can just leave your home and go attend it.”

For those Lethbridge and area residents who would like to don a costume and volunteer, there are three main rules to get involved with the organization, says Huculiak. “You must be over 18, provide a recent vulnerable sector check and supply your own costume.”

“If there is an event nearby or you can make the journey to one of them, you are more than welcome to participate,” Huculiak adds.

For more information visit online at c3cosplay.godaddysites.com.