In April the Lethbridge Sport Council will be honouring the 2023 recipients of the annual Lethbridge Sport Council Achievement Awards.

The annual awards acknowledge and highlight the contributions they have made to the community and their achievements throughout 2023. Lethbridge Sport Council Executive Director Susan Eymann says that this year’s winners are made up of role models in the Lethbridge community.

“Their dedication underscores the spirit of sport, inspiring others to get involved and do their best in their own activities.”

There are 18 honourees at this year’s award ceremony, which is being held on April 16th at the ENMAX Centre in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge. More information, including tickets, can be found here.