Known for their bite….

Or famously their jaws ….

These sharks are much more gentle than some of their scrappy saltwater cousins…..

Freshwater sharks are a class of semi-aggressive fish you’ll find at Petland!

They’ll live happily with other sharks, gouramis & barbs, as long as they have plenty of space.

We have a massive iridescent shark in our big tank with our freshwater sting rays, which are also semi-aggressive fish!

You can also spot bala, rainbow, albino rainbow, and red-tail sharks in our aquariums.

Angelfish, which are shaped like an underwater arrow are beautiful semi-aggressive fish that are usually quite gentle.

Discus fish which can be striped with bright red or metallic and iridescent blue are stunning fish that resemble a swimming disc. They’re also fairly gentle fish & their tank mates should be fairly friendly as well.

Semi-aggressive fish are pretty strong and hardy fish with many schooling varieties in vivid, bright colors.

We have an extremely vast selection of semi-aggressive fish at Petland!