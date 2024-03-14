What used to be the Kiwanis Festival is now the Lethbridge and District Music and Speech Arts Festival. In its 93rd year, the festival is on now until Mar. 23.

General Manager Jaimee Jarvie says the festival is absolutely phenomenal this year. “Some of the performances I’ve seen have been totally world class.”

“It’s such an amazing opportunity for these students, young and old, to come out and work with some esteemed adjudicators from all over the province. It’s been outstanding so far and there’s a lot more to come,” Jarvie adds.

Jarvie notes the festival is literally open to anybody. “I think the youngest singer we had in one of the musical theatre ensembles was five or six years old.”

“And we have a lot of ensembles and community groups, I will just not share their age,” Jarvie jokes. “We have young children and adult and community classes. It really is for everybody.”

Lethbridge venues, Jarvie says, are also at the heart of the festival, including the Owl Acoustic Lounge and the Sterndale Bennett Theatre. “Southminster is hosting our bands and choirs. We are at St. Augustine’s for a bunch of classes. We’re downtown at Casa in a couple of rooms there.”

“We are all over the place. It’s really cool to have those local connections that are happy to host us,” says Jarvie.

This year’s festival has just over 2,600 participants, according to Jarvie. “We have over 30 school band classes. Next week, Tuesday to Friday, is all choirs all day. We have big ensembles and it’s just been fabulous.”

For more information and a schedule of events visit lethmsf.org.