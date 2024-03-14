The Lethbridge region is under a fog advisory to start Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the advisory at 10:11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13th due to dense fog patches that in some areas were causing people to have zero visibility.

According to the advisory from the federal agency, “Areas of freezing drizzle are also expected, which will make surfaces slippery.”

Due to the reduced visibility in areas, drivers are advised to prepare to slow down, be prepared to stop and watch for tail lights ahead.

According to the advisory, the fog should dissipate during the morning hours Thursday.