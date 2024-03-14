The Lethbridge – Medicine Hat economic region reported the highest number of people unemployed in the province in February.

According to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada, the region’s unemployment rate for the second month of 2024 was 8.2 per cent, a nearly one per cent uptick from the 7.4 per cent reported in January. However, it is a four per cent jump from the 4.2 per cent reported in the same month the previous year.

Across Alberta, the unemployment rate for the first two months of 2024 stayed consistent at 6.2 per cent, a .3 per cent increase from February 2023. The economic region that includes Banff – Jasper- Rocky Mountain House and

Athabasca – Grand Prairie – Peace River and the Camrose – Drumheller tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the province at 4.8 per cent.