Fore! It’s time once again to dust off the clubs and get your golf game on!

Paradise Canyon Golf Resort has announced it officially opens for the season Friday at noon.

“That will be the first tee time for the 2024 season,” says Matt Barkway, executive professional at the resort.

“It’s the earliest we got it going in a number of years. It’s nice to be back on the grass. It looks like it’s going to be a nice long season,” adds Barkway.

Barkway notes whenever the course opens early, “you can always count on some kind of precipitation coming. “It’s very rare we go all the way through it. I think 2021, we went Mar. 19 through Oct. 18 with no broken days, no rain days or no snow days.”

“That’s the only time I remember that. Every other time, if we get open this early you can count on maybe a little snow in March or a little rain in April. You’ll get something.”

With the start of the 2024 season, Barkway says the resort has added an additional 15 new power carts, as the course does every year.

In April, Paradise Canyon hosts the Maple Leaf Junior Tour.

“That will be the first event for the season,” says Barkway.