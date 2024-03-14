Entries for the 31st annual STARS LOTTERY close in a week, with the grand prize draw happening in two.

President and chief executive officer for STARS Katherine Emberly, says the money that is raised from this annual innitiative goes directly into the organizations daily opperations. It’s reported that typically enough money is raised from the lottery to fund one of the three STARS’ bases in Alberta for a year.

“When fighting for the lives of our patients, every second counts — so does every dollar. So we can continue to deliver critical care wherever it’s needed,” Emberly says.

The lottery has over $4.8 million in prizes aavailable to win, including the grand prize homes located in Lethbridge, Edmonton or Calgary. There also is the Lucky Stars 50/50 Draw, which as of Thursday, March 14th was $4,277,635.

In 2022 and 2023 STARS is reported to have handled 36,390 emergency requests and flew more than 3,300 missions. Seventy-three of those missions where in Lethbridge.

To fund the opperation STARS recieves 50 per cent of its budget from the provincial government, with the additional 50 per cent needing to be raised through innitiatives such as the lottery.

The ticket sales end at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 21st and the draw is being done on Thursday, March 28th. More information about the STARS LOTTERY can be found online.