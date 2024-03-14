Lethbridge Police have charged a 49-year-old female with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident where a woman was attacked after getting off a bus.

On Mar. 12 at approximately 8 p.m., a 24-year-old woman exited a city bus at a stop along Whoop-Up Drive and Blackfoot Road. An unknown female followed her off the bus and as she was walking the female attacked her from behind, punched her in the face multiple times and proceeded to repeatedly kick her in the head when she fell to the ground. The victim sustained significant soft tissue injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

A description of the suspect was provided to police and following further investigation, including a review of video surveillance from the bus, the subject was identified. She was located Mar. 13 and subsequently arrested.

The parties involved in this incident are not known to one another and nothing was stolen from the victim. The attack appears to be unprovoked and random in nature.

Leona Liza Anne Moore, 49, of Lethbridge is charged with assault causing bodily harm and resisting arrest. Moore is currently in custody awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.