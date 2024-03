Update: Police say Adison Ambrus has been found.

Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Adison Ambrus was last seen at a west side residence Mar. 10. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who has seen Ambrus, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 24004360.