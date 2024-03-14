Retired Lethbridge Police Services superintendent Glen Michelson is 100 years young and is currently the oldest retired member of the local police service. Michelson joined LPS in 1950 and retired in 1984, after a career with the RCMP from 1947 to 1950.

Earlier today, the Lethbridge Police Veterans Association hosted an open house at Nord-Bridge Seniors’ Centre to celebrate.

“I’m 100 years old and I have looked forward to this for a long time and I finally made it. I feel great and I am happy to see so many friends and people I have known for years,” says Michelson. “I have so many things to be thankful for.”

Michelson was one of the first members of the LPS Forensic Identification Unit and was the first commander of the Special Weapons, Tactics and Sniper Team upon its creation in 1974.

Policing has always been a part of the Michelson family. Michelson’s late brother Ralph, retired as LPS Chief of Police in 1984, his brother Bruce retired from the RCMP after over 40 years of service and his great-nephew Denton is currently the sergeant in charge of the LPS Tactical Team. His great-niece is also an LPS civilian employee.

During his storied career in law enforcement, Michelson was also a part of the RCMP’s Musical Ride and served a stint up north in Cambridge Bay, where he even rode with a sled dog team. “We had 14 dogs we could hook up on the sleigh. I remember some of the times it would be 55 below zero.”

Michelson also fondly remembers an instructor sharing with him words to live by, which he keeps true to his heart to this day. “I want you to be observant, be a good listener, use common sense and you’ll be a good police man, if you remember those three things. I sure remember those things.”

According to Michelson, he has enjoyed retirement and assures friends and family he’s going to be here for a few more years. “I just enjoy life.”