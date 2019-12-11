A southern Alberta man was handed a two year jail sentence Monday after a judge found him guilty of taking police on a wild chase through Vulcan County.

35-year old Tyrone Emblau was previously convicted on 13 charges including three counts of possessing stolen property, assaulting a peace officer, and dangerous driving.

He was charged last spring after he stole a truck, trailer and snowmobile and fled from RCMP in a rural area.

His three day trial took place in Lethbridge Provincial Court in October.

Emblau will remain behind bars for the next two years and three months. He will also be prohibited from driving for two years after his release and will not be allowed to own any weapons for the rest of his life.