Lethbridge Astronomy Society given go-ahead to install large-scale solar system model
Photo Courtesy of the Lethbridge Astronomy Society.
Lethbridge City Council granting permission to the local astronomy society for the installation of its solar system model project.
Planets will be placed at various spots around the city with a couple of them extending into the surrounding area.
President of the Lethbridge Astronomy Society, Tom Anderson, says there is obviously a huge educational component to this project as well as a tourism opportunity as it will be the largest of its kind in Canada.
The Astronomy Society initially came to council back in August 2016 with a funding request of $5000 but has since acquired full funding without the help of council.
The planets, which will be relatively small, will be placed at the following locations:
Sun – dome of the Post Office downtown
Mercury – Lethbridge Public Library downtown branch
Venus – Civic Commons
Earth – Fire Station No. 1
Mars – Galt Musuem and Archives
Jupiter – University of Lethbridge
Saturn – Chinook High School
Uranus – Broxburn
Neptune – Park Lake