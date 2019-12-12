A Lethbridge man has been arrested, accused of child luring and child pornography offences.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested 27 year old Darcy Heitmen last week.

Police say number of computers and electronic devices were seized following a search of the suspect’s home.

ALERT alleges Heitman was engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with kids, whom he coerced into sending him nude photos.

The investigation dates back to September this year when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre provided information about a Lethbridge suspect uploading child porn through a social media application.

Heitman is scheduled to appear in court on January 8, 2020.