A 28 year old Lethbridge man is facing drug trafficking charges after a vehicle stop on the west side Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a report of a vehicle being driven erratically along McMaster Boulevard around 2:30pm.

The driver showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested.

A search of his jacket and vehicle turned up several illicit pills, meth, LSD blotters, hash, ecstasy, ketamine, cannabis and more.

Officers also seized about $4000 in cash.

Michael Yanish has been charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court in early January.