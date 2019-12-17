A Wind Warning has been issued for the southwest corner of the province including Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton areas.

According to Environment Canada, strong westerly winds associated with a low pressure system crossing northern Alberta will bring gusts of 100 km/h later Tuesday afternoon to areas along the southern foothills. These winds are expected to gradually weaken overnight into Wednesday.

The weather office says loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage and recommends being prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.