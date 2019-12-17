Bikes recovered from north side property during search warrant. Photo Courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

Three men are facing charges in connection to an alleged bike chop shop on the north side.

On Monday, Lethbridge Police executed a search warrant a home along the 300 block of 20th street north.

The warrant was obtained following several reports of suspected drug activity at the home which is located near an elementary school.

During a search of the property officers found seven bikes, nine bike frames and several hundred dismantled bike parts.

A variety of high end commercial tools and a replica firearm were also recovered.

53 year old Bradley Smith, 45 year old Kenneth Leverington, and 39 year old Gilbert McComb have all been charged in relation to the bust.