It’s been a busy few days for emergency crews with the MD of Taber Regional Fire Service.

Crews were called out Tuesday night (Dec. 17) around 8:00 after a CP Rail train collided with an SUV at Highway 3 and Range Road 16–1.

When firefighters arrived on scene the SUV was fully engulfed in flames.

No cars on the train derailed and there were no hazardous materials involved.

One person was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Both RCMP and CP Rail Police are investigating.