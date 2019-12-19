A Wind WARNING has been issued for Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass areas.

Strong and gusty winds are expected to develop on Friday morning. Gusts above 100 km/h are possible during this event. Winds should ease on Friday evening.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.