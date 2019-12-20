Coaldale fire crews battling the bale fire Friday morning. Photo credit to Coaldale & District Emergency Services on Facebook

Smoke could be seen for several kilometres during a large vehicle fire Friday morning (Dec. 20) near Coaldale.

Fire crews were called out around 9:00 am to Highway 845 near Cottonwood Drive in the southeast part of town after a semi hauling bales caught fire.

The strong wind also whipped up the flames, however crews were to able contain the fire from spreading.

The blaze produced a lot of smoke and officials had warned people living nearby to make sure all windows and doors were closed and furnaces turned off to prevent smoke from getting inside.

Just before 2:00 pm, an emergency alert was cancelled, although crews remained on scene to clear the highway.

Coaldale Deputy Fire Chief, Clayton Rutberg says the investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured.