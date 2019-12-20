Tristan Big Sorrel Horse is wanted in connection to the December 15 fatal crash in Fort Macleod. Credit to RCMP.

Mounties in Fort Macleod are looking for a man believed to have been involved in connection to a fatal crash earlier this month.

Early in the morning on December 15th, officers came upon a single vehicle crash along Highway 3 in Fort Macleod.

A 19 year old passenger in the car was found dead at the scene, however RCMP are still trying to find the person who they believe was driving the vehicle.

Fort Macleod RCMP have charged 19 year old Tristan Big Sorrel Horse of Glenwood, AB with a number of offences including dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while prohibited.

A warrant has been issued for Big Sorrel Horse’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP 403-553-7200.