A day-long search for a 14-month old boy, who RCMP say was abducted by his father early Friday morning (Dec. 20), has ended in good news.

An Amber Alert was issued around 2:30 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 20), when police say Waylon Armstrong was taken by his father Cody Armstrong, 41, from the hamlet of Brule, located near Hinton in central Alberta.

Hinton RCMP saying in an update Friday afternoon (Dec. 20), that Cody was in possession of a long barrel rifle at the time of the abduction. Waylon and his mother were visiting Cody’s home when an altercation took place, and he left with the toddler.

In a second update, police said they believed Cody was barricaded inside his home, but it was unknown if Waylon was with him.

The Amber Alert for Waylon was cancelled as of 4:47 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 20), with Hinton RCMP confirming that Waylon was found unharmed and that Cody had been taken into custody.

Since the matter is now under investigation, police do not expect to release any further details.