A Special Public Avalanche Warning has been issued for parts of southern Alberta and BC, including Waterton Lakes National Park.

Avalanche Canada says the warning applies to recreational users of backcountry and front-country avalanche terrain.

The agency says there is a persistent weak layer within the snowpack and although the nature of the layer differs across the ranges, the effect is the same.

Areas also included in the warning are Sea-to-Sky, South Rockies, South Coast Inland, Kananaskis Country, Purcells, Banff-Yoho- Kootenay National Parks, and Lizard Range-Flathead.