Canadian Blood Services asking Lethbridge donors to keep appointments
Logo credit to Canadian Blood Services
Canadian Blood Services is encouraging Lethbridge blood donors to book and keep their appointments between now and January 5th.
The last two weeks of December is generally a challenging time to collect blood since many donors are busy with seasonal commitments.
Officials are asking new and returning donors to keep their appointments as missed or cancelled times can be difficult to fill.
The local Canadian Blood Services clinic needs another 277 people to donate before next Saturday, January 4th.