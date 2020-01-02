Alberta’s Chief Medical Health Officer has confirmed the province’s first case of severe lung illness suspected from vaping.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says they are actively monitoring the situation in Alberta and working with health officials across the country to share information and better understand the illness.

She says vaping has health risks, and the only way to completely avoid these risks is by not vaping at all.

In September, Dr. Hinshaw named vaping-associated lung illness a notifiable condition under the Public Health Act, requiring Alberta physicians to report potential cases to public health officials.

The Alberta case marks the 15th vaping-associated lung illness reported in the country, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. The patient has received treatment and is recovering at home.

For privacy reasons, the government is not releasing where in Alberta the case was confirmed.

(With files from Alberta government)