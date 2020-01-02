Lethbridge Police have arrested two people following a home invasion on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to a home along Simon Fraser Boulevard on the west side late Tuesday night (Dec. 31) after reports that several people had entered a house wearing disguises and brandishing pellet guns.

LPS allege threats were made toward the occupants of the home before the suspects fired off the pellet guns into property, causing a small amount of damage. No one was injured.

The suspects then took off in nearby vehicles.The investigation later led officers to an area along 9th Avenue North where police found one vehicle and arrested a number of people. They also seized a pellet gun.

Two 17 year old boys, who can’t be named due to their age, are facing several charges including break and enter, wearing a disguise, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Lethbridge Police say this was a targeted incident and everyone involved is known to each other. LPS say further charges could be laid as the investigation is ongoing.