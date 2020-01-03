Standoff man charged after allegedly threatening peace officer in Cardston
RCMP Cruiser. Photo Courtesy of Alberta RCMP.
Mounties in Cardston have charged a man who they say threatened a peace officer with a knife in that southern Alberta community.
On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), a Cardston Community Peace Officer (CPO) asked for help from police to arrest a man who was outside the RCMP Detachment.
The suspect was in possession of a knife and allegedly threatened the CPO.
RCMP arrived on scene and after a series of commands the man put down the knife and took off on foot.
He was eventually arrested a short distance away.
24 year old Brenden Kurt Eagle Speaker of Standoff has been charged with assaulting a police officer, failing to comply with a probation order, and possessing a dangerous weapon.
He’s been released and will appear in court in Cardston on Monday (Jan. 6).