Mounties in Cardston have charged a man who they say threatened a peace officer with a knife in that southern Alberta community.

On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), a Cardston Community Peace Officer (CPO) asked for help from police to arrest a man who was outside the RCMP Detachment.

The suspect was in possession of a knife and allegedly threatened the CPO.

RCMP arrived on scene and after a series of commands the man put down the knife and took off on foot.

He was eventually arrested a short distance away.

24 year old Brenden Kurt Eagle Speaker of Standoff has been charged with assaulting a police officer, failing to comply with a probation order, and possessing a dangerous weapon.

He’s been released and will appear in court in Cardston on Monday (Jan. 6).