Website co-developer, Dr. Stefan Kienzle, is a professor with the University of Lethbridge's Geography and Environment Department. Photo courtesy of the U of L.

An interactive website, designed by two University of Lethbridge professors, is showing Albertans how the climate is changing in their own backyard.

AlbertaClimateRecords.com contains data for 1951 to 2017 and projections for 2041 to 2070.

One of the website developers, Dr. Stefan Kienzle, says we need to be prepared for what’s happening adding it’s clearly getting warmer in Alberta and at a much faster rate than the rest of the world.

He says “the average annual temperature in southern Alberta has gone up by one-and-a-half to two degrees and by two to over three degrees in northern Alberta. Winters are the key driver of this average annual warming. They have warmed by four to five degrees in the south and by six to seven degrees in the north since the 1950’s.”

With more than 100 high resolution maps available for download, the website is of particular interest to farmers, ranchers, foresters, water-resource managers, infrastructure planners and anyone who wants to see how Alberta’s climate has changed.