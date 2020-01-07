An 18 year old woman has been killed in a two vehicle crash east of Coaldale.

The collision took place at the junction of Highway 3 and Highway 512 around 8 o’clock Monday night.

Mounties say a small SUV, being driven by the 18 year old, was traveling eastbound on Highway 3 when it collided with a one-ton truck merging onto the road.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 46 year old woman, was taken to hospital in Lethbridge for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A male passenger wasn’t hurt.

RCMP say road and weather conditions were good at the time and investigators are trying to determine what contributed to the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Coaldale RCMP