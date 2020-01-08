The provincial government is launching an online survey, as well as in-person engagement sessions, to gather feedback about the future of agriculture research in Alberta.

Six sessions will be held across the province, starting with Lethbridge, as the government seeks input on priorities and governance models for farmer-led research.

Ag Minister Devin Dreeshen says it’s an opportunity to transform how research is done and to attract investment from the private sector.

The first session runs 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Monday, Janaury 13 at the University of Lethbridge Fine Arts Building.

You’re asked to go to the Government of Alberta website to register.

The online survey will be available until the end of the month.