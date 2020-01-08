The City of Lethbridge is launching the second phase of its online leisure services.

In addition to swim lessons residents can now view arena and sports field availability, book picnic shelters, and register for Helen Schuler Nature Centre programs.

Residents can also manage their online account.

While users can view all services through the same location, swim lessons and City of Lethbridge services must be purchased separately.

As of Wednesday (Jan. 8) residents can go online to http://lethbridge.ca/leisure to create an account or sign into their existing account and view these new options.