Logo Courtesy of Heart of Our City.

Funding has been allocated to almost two-dozen events planned for downtown Lethbridge this year.

On Thursday, the Heart of Our City Committee released the recipient list for 2020 which includes a variety of music, arts, and cultural festivals.

Committee Chair, Dawn Leite says the events bring “flavour” to downtown Lethbridge and help achieve City Council’s goal of enhancing the vibrancy of downtown.

She also says she believes the relationship between downtown businesses and events is symbiotic where everyone supports each other .

Several popular events are returning this year including Arts Days, Lethbridge Electronic Music Festival, Shakespeare in the Park and the Downtown Farmers Market.

A full list of this year’s recipients can be found here.