Lethbridge-Medicine Hat with lowest unemployment rate in Alberta
Photo credit to Pixabay.com
Another month over over month drop in local unemployment in Decembe, the first time we’ve seen back-to-back months of job gains here in a very long time.
Stats Canada releasing its latest jobless numbers Friday (Jan. 10)
The Lethbridge-Medicine Hat rate fell to an even 4.0% last month. That’s down from 4.6% in November. In fact, this region had the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta.
The overall Alberta jobless rate was virtually unchanged at 7.0%
From a national perspective, the Canadian economy created more than 35,000 new jobs last month, dropping the jobless rate to 5.6%.
Alberta Jobless Rate by Region in December 2019
Lethbridge-Medicine Hat: 4.0%
Camrose-Drumheller: 4.2%
Calgary: 6.8%
Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House: 5.9%
Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River: 5.9%
Red Deer: 6.6%
Edmonton: 7.4%
Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake: 4.2 %