Another month over over month drop in local unemployment in Decembe, the first time we’ve seen back-to-back months of job gains here in a very long time.

Stats Canada releasing its latest jobless numbers Friday (Jan. 10)

The Lethbridge-Medicine Hat rate fell to an even 4.0% last month. That’s down from 4.6% in November. In fact, this region had the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta.

The overall Alberta jobless rate was virtually unchanged at 7.0%

From a national perspective, the Canadian economy created more than 35,000 new jobs last month, dropping the jobless rate to 5.6%.

Alberta Jobless Rate by Region in December 2019

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat: 4.0%

Camrose-Drumheller: 4.2%

Calgary: 6.8%

Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House: 5.9%

Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River: 5.9%

Red Deer: 6.6%

Edmonton: 7.4%

Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake: 4.2 %