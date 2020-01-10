UPDATE: RCMP say the dead include a 31 year old man from Saskatoon, 26 year old man from Camrose, 25 year old man from Edmonton, 29 year old man from Medicine Hat.

The van was a work transportation vehicle.

RCMP say two others are in life-threatening condition, one in serious condition, and three others with non-life threatening injuries. The highway has since re-opened to traffic.

—————————————————————————————————————————

BACKGROUND:

Taber RCMP say four people are dead after a crash Friday morning (Jan. 10) along Highway 36 south of Vauxhall.

Police remain on scene at this time, where a southbound pick-up truck and a northbound van collided head-on around 7:15 a.m. The lone occupant of the truck as well as the driver and two passengers in the van were pronounced dead.

Six other people in the van have been transported to various hospitals.

Traffic was diverted away from Highway 36 for a number of hours. STARS and HALO air ambulances were sent to the crash scene as well.

Taber RCMP are investigating with the help of a Collision Analyst.