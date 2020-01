Taber is putting its name in to be the next Kraft Hockeyville.

The town is hoping to get support from across the region for Hockeyville 2020.

There’s lots at stake too. The winning community will not only get to host an NHL game, but also receive $250,000 to go toward arena renovations and upgrades.

Online nominations are open from now until February 9th.

You can find the Taber rally page on the Kraft Hockeyville web site.