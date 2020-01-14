Two Taber men are facing charges after an incident in that community on Saturday.

A 911 call reported there was a break and enter in progress at a local home as a witness spotted a man trying to get inside the residence.

The suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Taber Police say further investigation led them to believe the home was possibly being used for illegal drug activity and obtained a search warrant.

Inside they found several unsecured firearms, cash, and a large amount of drugs.

27 year old Matthew Erick has been charged with a number of drug trafficking and weapons-related offences while 29 year old Terry Van Huizen has been charged with break and enter and possession of drugs.

Van Huizen will appear in court in Taber January 21st while Erick has a court date set for February 11th.