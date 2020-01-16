RCMP in Pincher Creek are looking for a number of guns after a break-in this week.

Police say on Tuesday (Jan. 14) a truck was stolen and a home broken into on Hyde Street in Pincher.

Several gun safes were broken into and numerous firearms stolen, as well as two police duty belts with OC spray, handcuffs and batons.

Stolen were two Glock 40 Caliber Pistols including numerous Magazines and ammunition, three Remington 870 12 gauge Shotguns, two Tikka 30-06 Rifles, one SKS rifle, and various types of ammo.

A large ring of keys was also stolen.

A marked Conservation Officer truck was also stolen and believed to have been used to transport the stolen property out of town.

The truck was abandoned on Cowley Ridge after the Light Bar and winch were removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pincher Creek RCMP.