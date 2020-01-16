The 27th annual STARS Home Lottery kicking off Thursday with the opening of the Lethbridge show home.

The 3,004 square foot house, built by Van Arbor Homes, is located on Canyon Ridge Boulevard on the west side.

It features a Japanese-inspired design, central open-air courtyard and spa-like master suite as well as a home theatre on the lower level.

Mike Lamacchia is the Chief Operations Officers for STARS in Alberta.

He says this lotto is their single, largest fundraiser, netting about $11 million annually and funds about one-third of operations for the year.

The Lethbridge home is one of three grand prize show homes in Alberta.

It’s valued at $922,000.

There are also trips, vehicles and thousands of other prizes to be won.

For more information visit STARS Lottery Alberta.