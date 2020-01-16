The first shift of the Lethbridge Police Service Crime Suppression Team was bitterly cold but officers managed to arrest two suspected car prowlers and return a stolen jacket to its rightful owner.

Officers saw two people trying car door handles in the area of St. Catherine’s Road North just after 10pm on Wednesday.

A man and woman were arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and police recovered a new winter jacket, a pair of sunglasses, two gift cards, a change purse and lottery tickets.

The man took police back to the vehicle where the jacket had been stolen and it was returned.

The other property was taken from vehicles in the Stafford Drive area from 9th avenue to St. Edwards Boulevard and 6th street to 13th street. Anyone missing these items is asked to email [email protected] to begin the claim process.

26 year old Brandon Brave Rock and 28 year old Rolanda Crying Head, both of Lethbridge, are facing charges.

Police are reminding residents to always remove valuables from vehicles and lock the doors.