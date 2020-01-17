It’s now been two months since a former Lethbridge man went missing without a trace.

Marshal Iwaasa, 27, was supposed to return to Calgary on Nov. 17 after visting family here in Lethbridge, but he hasn’t been heard from since that day. His pickup truck was found burned north of Whistler, B.C. a week after his disappearance, though it’s unclear how long it was there before being discovered.

Marshal is described as 5’11” tall, about 170 pounds with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a grey toque, red high top shoes and black pants.

His sister, Paige Fogen, says there have been no confirmed sightings, leaving her family with plenty of unanswered questions.

“Marshal had a normal life, in my opinion,” Fogen told our radio station. “From everything that we’ve gathered from police, there would be no reason for him to disappear. We have a huge family that is very understanding, and me and him are really close.”

According to Fogen, there has been no activity on Marshal’s cell phone account since the start of November, and his bank account has not been accessed since Nov. 15.

She adds that her family couldn’t be more grateful for the support they’ve received in the community, with people offering their time to put up posters and spreading awareness by sharing social media posts.

Fogen says the plan now is to expand the search into more areas.

“Nowhere is off the table… I want to start pushing into Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and as far out as we need to go. I just want to find my brother, and I know that out there, someone has seen something. It’s just reaching the right person, and any tips that people put in could be the one that helps us find Marshal.”, says Fogen.

Fogen posted on the “Find Marshal Iwaasa” Facebook page on Monday (Jan. 13) that volunteers are needed for a search of the Lethbridge river valley. That’s being organized for the weekend of Jan. 25.