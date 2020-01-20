The City of Lethbridge has given the green light for outdoor skating on two local lakes.

Officials say ice is thick enough to meet city standards at Chinook and Henderson Lakes at an average of 13 inches and 14 inches respectively.

Specific areas are being cleared and residents are reminded that the thickness of natural ice varies from place to place so don’t skate alone or in the dark.

The warmer temperatures forecast this week could impact ice conditions so you’re also asked to call the Lake Ice Line at 403-320-4974 or visit www.lethbridge.ca/OutdoorSkating before going out.

Ice on Nicholas Sheran and Legacy Lake are currently not thick enough to meet City safety standards for public skating.

The following criteria is used to assess the ice for public use:

-​ The presence of standing water or open water

– The amount of freezing that has occurred

– Snow cover

– Present thickness of the ice

– Present condition of the ice

– Present clarity of the ice

– Air temperature

Residents are also asked to stay off stormwater ponds because they are not monitored by the City.